Police: Missing senior couple from Fairfax found

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia State Police say a couple missing from Fairfax County early Saturday morning has been found.

A senior alert was issued for the couple just a little after 1 a.m. Saturday.

The Fairfax County Police were looking for 88-year-old Delores S. Pierce and 94-year-old Preston C. Pierce. The couple were reportedly last seen around 7 p.m. Friday on String Fellow Road.

Delores is 5-foot-1 and weighs 170-pounds and Preston is 5-foot-11 and weighs 175-pounds.

The pair were last seen driving a 2011 Blur Ford Fusion with Virginia plates XXFV-9359. It is yet unknown what direction they were going or what type of clothing they were wearing.

The Fairfax County Police say the pair reportedly suffer from a cognitive impairment which posed a credible threat to their safety.

Around 9 a.m. Saturday, Virginia State Police confirmed the pair were located but have not released further details regarding the incident.