Police: Man transported to hospital after shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating a shooting overnight.
It happened at 2:19 Saturday morning in the 800 block of Saint Paul’s Boulevard.
Police tell us a man was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
At this time police don’t have suspect information.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.