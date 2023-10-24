PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being found shot on Piedmont Avenue in Portsmouth Tuesday night, police said.

Portsmouth dispatch got a 911 call at 10:25 p.m. asking police to respond to the 1700 block of Piedmont Avenue. When they got there, they found a man with serious injuries, and medics took him to a local hospital, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 757-393-8536 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.