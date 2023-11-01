HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are searching for a suspect they say is connected to a shooting.

Tuesday just before 9 p.m., police received a call about a shooting on the 1st block of Ashwood Drive.

Police say the victim, a 24-year-old Yorktown man, approached a vehicle that was stopped in the middle of the street. After words were exchanged, the suspect shot the victim multiple times and took off.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Hampton police at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at p3tips.com.