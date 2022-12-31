HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police said a man has a non-life-threatening injury after being shot early Saturday morning by someone in a passing vehicle in the area of the Interstate 64 on ramp at West Mercury Boulevard.

Public Safety Communications got a call around 3:17 a.m. in reference to a walk-in gunshot victim at a local hospital. When officers arrived, they found a man being treated for a non-life-threatening injury, according to Hampton police.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the man was driving on West Mercury Boulevard in the area of the I-64 on ramp when an unknown suspect began discharging a firearm from a passing vehicle, according to police, and the victim was struck as a result of the gunfire.

Police continue to investigate the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident, and said they have no suspect information to share at this time.

Anyone with information can call the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. People can also submit tips at P3Tips.com.