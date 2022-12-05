NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man who was shot in October on Nicholson Street in Norfolk and had been in the hospital in serious condition died Monday, Norfolk Police said.

Around 9:55 p.m. Oct. 22, Norfolk Police responded to the 400 block of Nicholson Street for a report of a gunshot victim. There, police found Travis L. Blakely, 34, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Blakely was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in serious condition, but Norfolk Police had later updated that his injuries are non-life threatening.

Blakely died at the hospital Monday as a result of his injuries, police said.

Norfolk Police detectives have not released any other circumstances surrounding the incident.