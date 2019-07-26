Police: Man shot during argument on N. Armistead Ave. in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are trying to find whoever shot a man Friday afternoon on North Armistead Avenue.

Hampton dispatchers said they received a call for a shooting in the 2700 block of N. Armistead Avenue at 12:30 p.m., and found the victim with a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

The preliminary investigation by police shows the victim and suspect got into a verbal altercation before the suspect fired the shot.

Police say the motive behind the shooting is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.