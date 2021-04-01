Police: Man robbed 7-Eleven in Hampton overnight

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man robbed a 7-Eleven on East Mercury Boulevard in Hampton overnight, police say.

It happened just after midnight at the store in the 300 block of East Mercury.

The suspect implied he had a knife and took several items before fleeing the scene on foot toward Woodland Road, police say.

There are no photos of the man at this time, but police say he’s about 6 feet to 6 foot 4 inches tall, 200–220 pounds, 30–40 years old, and was wearing a gray shirt and pants, white shoes, blue medical mask and a dark blue ball cap.