EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — A man faces multiple charges after police say he carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint and crashed it during a police pursuit.

Tamrik Hamer is charged with robbery with dangerous weapon, felony larceny of motor vehicle, felony larceny of firearm, two count of felon in possession of a firearm, assault by pointing a gun, assault with deadly weapon, felony feeling to elude arrest and other charges related to the incident.

Police say Hamer carjacked a vehicle that had two adults and two minors inside around 10:50 a.m. on Saturday at Peanut Drive and North Broad Street.

Chowan deputies later spotted the vehicle on Yeopim Road heading toward Edenton, and authorities say Hamer refused to stop. The pursuit ended with Hamer crashing the vehicle in the 20 block of Tip Toe Road, police say.

Chowan deputies and Edenton police officers were able to take him into custody and he received a $100,000 secured bond.

Police say Hamer was also under post release probation at the time.