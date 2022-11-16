ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – An Elizabeth City man was killed Tuesday after he was shot multiple times, police said.

Elizabeth City Police responded to a report of five gunshots in the area of Bunnells Avenue and Washington Street around 10:43 p.m. When they arrived, officers found Roderick White, 41, a resident in the 800 block of Bunnells Avenue suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

White was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he later died, police said.

The investigation is still active, and the Elizabeth City Police Department asks anyone with any information on this incident to contact it at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.