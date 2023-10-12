PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man is dead following a shooting on Dale Drive in Portsmouth Wednesday, police said.

Portsmouth Police was dispatched at around 6:44 p.m. to the 60 block of Dale Drive for a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

About three weeks ago, a juvenile was shot in the 30 block of Dale Drive. That shooting came just hours after Portsmouth Police Chief Stephen Jenkins expressed his frustration about gun violence in the city.

Another person was injured in a September shooting in the 180 block of Dale Drive, and in August, a 19-year-old man was shot in the 200 block of Dale Drive.

There was a double homicide in March in the 260 block of Dale Drive. Brian A. Johnson faces a number of charges in connection to the shooting, including two charges each of aggravated murder: robbery and conspiracy-aggravated murder: robbery and a charge of robbery: death.

There was a shooting in the 200 block of Dale Drive in September 2022 that left one person dead. A man was charged with destroying evidence in connection to the homicide investigation. A 16-year-old was charged with second-degree murder in the case.