SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A 29-year-old man has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Saturday after being shot multiple times overnight at an unknown location, Suffolk Police said.

The Suffolk 911 Center received a call for service at 6:56 a.m., with the caller advising police that an adult man had been shot at an unknown location sometime during the night and was at a residence in the 2300 block of East Washington Street.

Police said when officers arrived, they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Suffolk Fire and EMS treated the man and he was taken to a local hospital.

Police said there are no suspects at ths time, and they are still looking to locate the crime scene location.

Anyone with information about the incident can call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or go online to p3tips.com.

This incident follows another in which police said a Suffolk man was shot to death early Friday morning in the 2500 block of East Washington Street.