JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The James City County Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one man Thursday afternoon.

JCCPD were called to the 8600 block of Pocahontas Trail to respond to a shooting around 3 p.m. Officers found a man who was shot. He was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center, according to police.

Police do not believe the shooting poses an ongoing threat to the public.

This story is breaking. Check back with WAVY.com for updates.