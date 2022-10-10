NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating a shooting that’s believed to have happened Saturday night in the Ocean View area.

A man suffered a graze wound to the thigh and showed up to Norfolk General around 10 p.m. for treatment, police said in a response to a WAVY inquiry.

The victim told police he believed the shooting happened in the area of Ocean View, but no other details have been released.

The investigation is ongoing.