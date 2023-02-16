HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A man died in a single motorcycle crash on Research Drive in Hampton Monday night.

Public Safety Communications got a call at 10:52 p.m. in reference to a single-motorcycle crash in the 100 block of Research Drive, according to Hampton Police. When officers arrived, they found a man who was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Hampton Police said the crash is under investigation by members of its accident reconstruction team, and added no charges have been placed at this time.