CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police say they’re investigating a homicide at a hotel on George Washington Highway on Friday morning.

Officers say they were called around 5:38 a.m. to the Days Inn in the 1400 block of George Washington Highway N. for a report of an injured person.

The man was found dead when officers arrived, though they haven’t said how they believed the man died. Another man was taken into custody but police have not announced that he has been charged.

The case is still under investigation and police say more information will be released when it’s available.