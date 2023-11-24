CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man has died after crashing his vehicle following a police pursuit Friday afternoon in Chesapeake, police said.

The driver of a vehicle, according to police, failed to stop after an officer tried to initiate a traffic stop of the man’s gray Subaru sedan for failing to maintain their travel lane and a registration violation on Military Highway South near Interstate 464 around 1:16 p.m.

After he didn’t stop, police said the officer initiated a pursuit, with the suspect crashing his vehicle with another, uninvolved vehicle, a white Chevrolet SUV around Military Highway South and George Washington Highway North.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the Chevrolet SUV, a woman, was taken to a local hospital and “currently, her injuries are not considered life-threatening,” police said. Both vehicles, according to 10 On Your Side’s Lauryn Moss, sustained severe damage.

The Chesapeake Police Department CRASH Team is at the scene investigating the incident, and all lanes at the intersection of Military Highway South and George Washington Highway North are closed.