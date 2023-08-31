SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk man is dead in what police are classifying as a homicide after he was shot multiple times Thursday night and crashed his vehicle, which caught on fire near a home on East Washington Street, police said.

Suffolk Police responded to a shots-fired call in the 1500 block of Freeney Avenue around 8:48 p.m., and when officers got there, they found several shell casings in the road, and police said there were no reports of property damage.

A little more than 20 minutes later, at 9:11 p.m., another call came in for a vehicle crash in the 1900 block of East Washington Street, less than a half-mile away. Police said the vehicle was off the road near a house, and the vehicle was on fire.

Officers tended to the driver of the vehicle, and other officers sought to evacuate the home, which they found to be unoccupied at the time, according to police. Suffolk Fire & Rescue put out the fire to the vehicle.

The driver, Jaylon Carroll, 22, of Suffolk, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police have no suspect information at this time, and they are continuing their investigation into the incident.