Police: Man assaulted, carjacked his mother in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 25-year-old man assaulted his mother before stealing her car earlier this week in Suffolk, police say.

Suffolk police say Dion Devonte Jones was arrested Thursday in Windsor without incident after the carjacking on Wednesday at Hillpoint Boulevard and Godwin Boulevard. Police also recovered the stolen vehicle.

Police say they responded to Sentara Obici Hospital shortly after the carjacking and spoke with the victim, Jones’ mother. She said she got into a verbal fight with her son, which led to her being physically assaulted by Jones and being forced from the vehicle. Police say her injuries were minor.

Jones has been charged with carjacking, malicious wounding and grand larceny.

He’s being held at Western Tidewater Regional jail without bond.