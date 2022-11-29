SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man who allegedly robbed two downtown Suffolk businesses at knifepoint was arrested Tuesday.

Suffolk Police arrested Paul Lamont Delk of Suffolk and charged him with two counts of robbery, abduction with the intent to defile, forcible sodomy and aggravated sexual battery. He is being held without bond at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

The Suffolk 911 Center received a call for an armed robbery at the Rite Aid in the 500 block of North Main Street at 7:47 a.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they found that an unknown man had entered the store, went behind the counter, brandished a knife and emptied the cash register. Police said the man then forced the store employee, a woman, to the rear of the store and assaulted her. She suffered minor injuries and the suspect left on foot, police said.

In the second incident, about five hours later, another robbery call came in at the Master Cleaners in the 500 block of West Washington Street. The store employee told police that a Black man had come into the store, brandished a knife and then grabbed an employee and demanded money. The employee, police said, gave the suspect cash and the man left the store on foot.

Just over 20 minutes later, Suffolk Police found the suspect walking several blocks away from Master Cleaners. Police said they made a positive identification of the man, and he was taken into custody.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact Suffolk Police via the Suffolk Crime Line link or the Suffolk Crime Line or go to the department’s Facebook page. To submit information online, go to P3Tips.com. People can also call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.