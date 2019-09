JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested in connection to a robbery of a Burger King in James City County.



Police officers responded to the restaurant chain on 4600 block of Monticello Ave for a robbery on September 10.

Around 10:45 p.m., an employee said a man entered the building and demanded money.

He was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The man, later identified as 36-year old Ricardo Garin-Perez, was arrested on September 24 and taken into custody.