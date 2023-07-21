JAMES CITY COUNTY (WAVY) – A man has been arrested in connection to alleged robberies of U.S. Postal Service delivery drivers in James City County, and another man is wanted in connection to the incidents, according to police.

On Thursday, James City County Police responded to multiple armed robbery calls involving USPS delivery drivers, with incidents allegedly taking place at about 1:10 p.m. in the 900 block of Coleman Drive, and at 2 p.m. in the 3700 block of Steeplechase Way, about eight miles away.

Police said “it was evident” that the same suspect and vehicle were involved, with the suspect heading east, and that about 30 to 60 minutes after the pair of incidents in James City County, the suspect had committed a similar robbery against a USPS delivery driver in Hampton.

During the investigation, Hampton Police Division detectives found that the vehicle used in the robberies was a rental vehicle issued Tuesday to Chanz L. Pough, about 20-years-old with a last known address in Maryland.

Police said detectives from the Virginia Beach Police Department provided crucial intelligence, letting James City County Police know that a suspect matching the description was seen at a Virginia Beach apartment complex and was with the rental vehicle said to be used in the crimes.

Hampton Police got a search warrant, and the Virginia Beach SWAT team executed the search, collecting evidence.

Police said Dashawn Evans-McCloud, 19, was the lone occupant of the apartment in Virginia Beach, and they do not currently know Pough’s location.

Evans-McCloud was taken to the James County Law Enforcement Center for questioning and subsequently arrested by detectives for the crimes committed in James City County and Hampton, police said.

Evans-McCloud has been charged with robbery, attempted robbery, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and two counts of wearing a mask in public, police said. He is being held at Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail without bail, and police said the USPS is expected to prosecute the case federally.

Anyone with information on Pough’s whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Logan English at 757-603-6033 or at logan.english@jamescitycountyva.gov. People can also call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.