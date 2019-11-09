Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News on FOX 43

Police: Man arrested following deadly hit-and-run in Norfolk

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A driver who fled the scene after striking a pedestrian Saturday morning on E. Princess Anne Road has been arrested, police say.

22-year-old Jayton Baker is charged with felony hit-and-run.

The crash happened just after 11 a.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of E. Princess Anne Road. First responders found 58-year-old Augustus Gibbs, of Norfolk, lying in the road.

Medics transported Gibbs to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Courtesy Norfolk Sheriff

Baker is being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond, and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories