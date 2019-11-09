Police: Man arrested following deadly hit-and-run in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A driver who fled the scene after striking a pedestrian Saturday morning on E. Princess Anne Road has been arrested, police say.

22-year-old Jayton Baker is charged with felony hit-and-run.

The crash happened just after 11 a.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of E. Princess Anne Road. First responders found 58-year-old Augustus Gibbs, of Norfolk, lying in the road.

Medics transported Gibbs to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Baker is being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond, and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

