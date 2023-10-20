HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Police Division has arrested 35-year-old Charlie Dales III, of Portsmouth, in connection with a robbery/carjacking incident that occurring on Thursday, Oct. 19, police said.

Around 6:45 p.m., Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a robbery that occurred at the 7-Eleven in the 1500 block of Old Buckroe Road. The investigation revealed that the suspect approached a 71-year-old woman and demanded the victim’s vehicle under the implication that he had a weapon, police said.

However, the suspect was unable to steal the woman’s car because he didn’t have the keys, police said. Dales was arrested with no incident and charged with one count each of carjacking and public intoxication.

No injuries were reported.