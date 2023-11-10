EMPORIA, Va. (WAVY) — On Nov. 10, around 7:20 a.m., state police assisted Greensville Sheriff’s Department with a report of a disturbance at the Simmon’s Travel Center in the city of Emporia, police said.

The complaint was made referencing a male urinating in the roadway, climbing on vehicles and appearing to be suffering from mental issues, police said. The subject was identified as 48-year-old Lashone Antonio Butler.

Courtesy: Virginia State Police Courtesy: Virginia State Police Courtesy: Virginia State Police

Butler fled on foot before driving away in a 2011 Kia Optima. Greensville Sheriff’s Department began a pursuit that had traveled through the city of Emporia, onto Route 58 and Route 35, ending on Ivor Road in the Town of Ivor when the vehicle crashed.

Butler was ejected in the crash, and was the only other person in the car. Deputies and state police attempted life saving measures, but were unsuccessful.

State police was requested to investigate the vehicle crash.