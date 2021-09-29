Police looking for suspect accused of robbing James City County CVS

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police are currently looking for a person they say robbed a CVS in James City County over the weekend.

According to police, they got the call for the robbery on Sunday, Sept. 26, at the CVS on the 7500 block of Richmond Road.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect entered the store, grabbed an employee, and forced them to walk to the cash register and demanded money.

After the employee opened the register, police say the suspect took the cash and left the store on foot.

The suspect is described as 6-foot tall, 190 pounds, wearing a black apron, black mask, and had no shoes.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.