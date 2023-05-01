ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – The man accused of shooting an 8-year-old and 17-year-old in Elizabeth City last week made his first court appearance on Monday, but police said they’re still looking for additional suspects.

“We’re continuing to evaluate the evidence,” said interim police chief Phil Webster. “This is an active investigation and we ask for the community’s help. We implore them to come forward to tell us who is doing the shooting in our city.”

Randall Ivan Ferguson, 19, of Elizabeth City, was also charged with two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and discharging a weapon in city limits.

Ferguson was processed and taken to Albemarle District Jail with a $250,000 secure bond.

At the time of the shooting, there were recreational sports games happening nearby at Enfield Park. For the last few weeks of the season, the games were moved away from the field to help parents feel safer after the shooting.

“When you think about reassurance, we want to make sure that we get as much information from parents, make sure our staff is aware of everything going on, and then having conversations with parents when we’re out there,” said Elizabeth City Parks & Rec Director Sean Clark.

The shooting investigation is ongoing. Police ask that anyone with information call either the police department at 252-335-4321, or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555. The police chief said all the information received is anonymous.