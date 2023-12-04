SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are looking for a missing, endangered teenage boy.

Isaiah Christopher Amos

Police said at around 7 p.m. Sunday, Isaiah Christopher Amos, 14, left his residence in the Pughsville neighborhood of the city. They believe he left by bicycle — a black and orange Trek — and does not have a cell phone with him.

Amos was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, white shoes and an orange, blue and white Fila brand jacket with his name, “Isaiah” inscribed on the front left side of the jacket, according to police.

The teen is 6-feet tall and 125 pounds.

Police said if anyone has seen Amos, has had contact with him or has any further information to contact its Emergency Communications Center at 757-923-2350, option 8.