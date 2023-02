PORTSMOUTH, Va (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police are searching for 62-year-old Anthony Pierre Cuffee.

He was last seen in the area of 3300 Portsmouth Boulevard on January 27.

Cuffee is 5 foot 9 inches and about 145 pounds and has grey hair and brown eyes.

He is also blind in his left eye.

We urge those with information on his whereabouts to contact the PPD Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536. Or call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.