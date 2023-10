HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for Pierre Armour-Barnum, 63, who was last seen around 5:07 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Mercury Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue in Hampton.

The woman was wearing an LSW grey shirt, grey leggings, black shoes and eyeglasses. She also had moles on the left side of her face and her hair in a bun.

People are asked to call Hampton Police if they see her.