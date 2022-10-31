FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) – A 17-year-old teen has been reported missing, according to the Franklin Police Department.

Ronnie Jerome Everette Jr. of Franklin was last seen by family at about 3:30 p.m. Oct. 27 when he was dropped off in the area of the Berkley Court Apartments.

Everette was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and black and blue Air Jordan shoes, according to police, and has shoulder-length dreadlocks.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said more information would be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with any information can call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575, Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-516-7100 or contact them online at p3Tips.com.