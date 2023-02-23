VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police have issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf of the Virginia Beach Police Department as they are looking for Brian Keith Jackson of Virginia Beach.

Virginia State Police, Virginia Beach Police and the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office are looking for Jackson after he was last seen Monday.

Police said he was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday at 1468 Reynard Drive in Virginia Beach, and around 5 p.m., a roommate noticed his 2017 red Mazda 3 hatchback with Virginia license plates VVF-5423 was no longer at the residence. He was scheduled to work Tuesday, but never arrived, and his phone goes straight to voicemail.

Police also report that there has been no bank activity.

Jackson is between 29 to 33-years-old and is said to be between 5-foot-8 to 6-foot-1 and 150 to 185 pounds He has brown hair and hazel or blue eyes.

State Police added that “his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.”

Anyone with information regarding Jackson’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Virginia Beach Police Department at 757-385-5000 or its Detective Bureau Missing Persons Unit at 757-385-4101.