VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police need help to solve the December 2022 killing of a Navy servicemember.

Detectives announced on Monday that leads in the case have gone cold, but they’re still looking for justice for Gabriel Martinez’s family.

“Martinez was a dedicated servicemember, a beloved son, and a promising young man. His life was cut short, and after almost a year, his family and friends are still without answers.

Martinez, 24, was found shot to death on Pickering Street in Virginia Beach around 2:20 a.m. on December 3, 2022, after attending a work Christmas party. He was last seen leaving Omega Bar, and police have shared photos of potential suspect seen in the parking lot of Omega Bar that night.

Virginia Beach police released this surveillance photo from Dec. 3, 2022 outside Omega Bar. They’re hoping to identify possible suspects related to the killing of Navy servicemember Gabriel Martinez.

Virginia Beach police released this surveillance photo from Dec. 3, 2022 outside Omega Bar. They’re hoping to identify possible suspects related to the killing of Navy servicemember Gabriel Martinez.

Virginia Beach police released this surveillance photo from Dec. 3, 2022 outside Omega Bar. They’re hoping to identify possible suspects related to the killing of Navy servicemember Gabriel Martinez.

Virginia Beach police released this surveillance photo from Dec. 3, 2022 outside Omega Bar. They’re hoping to identify possible suspects related to the killing of Navy servicemember Gabriel Martinez.

Virginia Beach police released this surveillance photo from Dec. 3, 2022 outside Omega Bar. They’re hoping to identify possible suspects related to the killing of Navy servicemember Gabriel Martinez.

Virginia Beach police released this surveillance photo from Dec. 3, 2022 outside Omega Bar. They’re hoping to identify possible suspects related to the killing of Navy servicemember Gabriel Martinez.

Virginia Beach police released this surveillance photo from Dec. 3, 2022 outside Omega Bar. They’re hoping to identify possible suspects related to the killing of Navy servicemember Gabriel Martinez.

Virginia Beach police released this surveillance photo from Dec. 3, 2022 outside Omega Bar. They’re hoping to identify possible suspects related to the killing of Navy servicemember Gabriel Martinez.

Virginia Beach police released this surveillance photo from Dec. 3, 2022 outside Omega Bar. They’re hoping to identify possible suspects related to the killing of Navy servicemember Gabriel Martinez.

“We urge anyone with information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, to come forward and assist us in our investigation. Your information could be the missing piece that brings closure to Martinez’s loved ones and helps bring those responsible to justice,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact VBPD Homicide Detectives at 757-385-4101 or anonymously through the Crime Solvers hotline at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP/P3Tips.com.