PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia State Police has issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf of the Portsmouth Police Department as they look for both Dominic Xavier Cravins-Hernandez and his pregnant girlfriend, Khyla Lavonda Denise Wilson.

The two were last seen at 6 a.m. Jan. 23 on Charleston Avenue in Portsmouth.

Cravins-Hernandez, 22, is described by police as a Hispanic man, 5-foot-11, 160 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He has a staircase tattoo on his left arm, an unknown Arabic name tattooed on his chest, and “Khyla” tattooed on his left collarbone.

Wilson, 19, is a Black woman, 5-foot-5, 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair and has tattoos of a snake with a flower on her neck, an elephant tattoo on her left thigh, names “Ethan” and “Janice” and a rose tattooed on her right arm, and a tattoo of a heart-shaped clock on her left shoulder. She has piercings on her belly button, nipple and ears. Wilson is seven months pregnant and may be needing medical attention.

Both are possibly traveling in a silver 2015 Chevrolet Cruze sedan displaying Florida plates, 77AYKK and are traveling in an unknown direction.

Virginia State Police said their disappearance “poses a credible threat to their health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Portsmouth Police Department at 757-393-5300. People can also call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or use the P3Tips app.