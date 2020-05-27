Police investigating stabbing on Potters Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police say they’re investigating a stabbing that took place Tuesday afternoon on Potters Road.

It happened just before 3:45 p.m. in the 2500 block of Potters, across London Bridge Road from NAS Oceana.

Police say the incident involved two people who knew each other and the victim suffering non life-threatening injuries after being stabbed with an “unknown cutting instrument.”

No charges have been filed at this time, but police say the case is still under investigation.