HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities on the Peninsula are investigating the shooting of a woman Thursday night.

Hampton police say the 28-year-old victim from Newport News arrived at Sentara Careplex Hospital just before 4:40 a.m. Thursday and was treated non life-threatening injuries.

No other details are available at this time, police said, and it’s still unknown in which city the shooting happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hampton police or the Crime Line.