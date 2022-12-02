VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Plaza Middle School was placed on lockdown Friday morning as police investigated a report of someone possibly having a weapon on campus.

Police got the call at 10:17 a.m. and so far no weapon was reported to be found. A message sent to Plaza Middle families around 11:50 a.m. says the “brief internal lockdown” was lifted but there would still be a police presence at the school.

“Your children are safe, and instruction is continuing as usual,” the message read.

No other details are available at this time, but the message to families said there was “a report of a threat against the school.” It’s unclear who communicated the threat, but police are still investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.