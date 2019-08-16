Police investigating hit-and-run in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Franklin are looking for a driver who hit a woman with their mirror and drove off Thursday night.

Officers responded to Laurel Street, off South Street, around 11 p.m.

Police said they found a 24-year-old woman who told officers she was crossing Elm Street when she was hit by the mirror of a passing car.

Paramedics treated her at the scene.

Police say the four-door car was dark-colored. They don’t have any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

