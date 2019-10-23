Police investigating commercial armed robbery in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va (WAVY) – Suffolk police are investigating a commercial armed robbery that happened early Tuesday morning.

Reports say the call came in at around 5:45 Tuesday morning at Murphy Oil located in the 1200 block of North Main Street.

According to initial investigation from Suffolk police, a black man wearing a mask and a hoodie entered the business, displayed a handgun and demanded money.

The suspect fled the property with an undetermined amount of money and cigarettes.

There were no injuries reported during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.