HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating an armed robbery in Hampton Saturday night.

Officers were called to BK’s Tobacco and Accessories in the 3900 block of Kecoughtan Road at 9:40 p.m. for the report of a robbery. Police say three suspects entered the business and one of the demanded items while displaying a firearm. After receiving the items, the armed suspect fired several shots into the air inside of the business.

The suspects fled the business on foot in an unknown direction.

No one was injured.

The first suspect is described as a black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black mask, and black sweatpants with white stripes down the side. The second suspect is described as an unknown race or gender, wearing a black mask, all blue shirt and pants carrying a dark colored backpack. The last suspect is described as a black female wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, and dark colored pants.