CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY)– Chesapeake police are investigating a shooting that left three women injured Friday night.

Police say the shooting happened around 11:12 p.m. in a parking lot in the 2700 block of Campostella Road. Officers responded to the area and found two women suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

A third woman who was injured took herself to the hospital before police arrived, according to a news release. Her injuries are also considered non-life-threatening.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, submit a tip on line at P3TIPS.COM, or on their smart phone on the P3TIPS APP.