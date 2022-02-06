Police investigating after Royal Farms in Portsmouth robbed at gunpoint

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth are investigating after a Royal Farms was robbed at gunpoint early Sunday morning.
According to police, a suspect walked into the Royal Farms in the 3600 block of Victory Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Once inside, he showed the clerks his firearm before taking an undisclosed amount of money.
Police add that the suspect might be involved in other commercial robberies in the area.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
