Police investigating after Royal Farms in Portsmouth robbed at gunpoint

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth are investigating after a Royal Farms was robbed at gunpoint early Sunday morning.

According to police, a suspect walked into the Royal Farms in the 3600 block of Victory Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Once inside, he showed the clerks his firearm before taking an undisclosed amount of money.

Royal Farms robbery suspect (photo: Portsmouth police)

Police add that the suspect might be involved in other commercial robberies in the area.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.