Police investigating after deer shot with arrow within town limits in Southern Shores

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in Southern Shores are investigating after a deer was shot and killed with an arrow inside town limits over the weekend.

The deer was found dead around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. It was found in the area near Turtle pond between 61 Ocean Blvd. and 62 Spindrift Trail.

Police say Southern Shores town code prohibits shooting arrows within the town’s corporate limits, and violators face a class 3 misdemeanor.

“This action, while not only illegal, is extremely dangerous in a residential community, especially in common areas where people recreate. It is not safe, and it is unacceptable,” Southern Shores PD said in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southern Shores Police Department at (252)-261-3331.