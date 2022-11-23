VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police said one man is dead and there are at least one victim at a pair of shootings Wednesday evening within about 11 minutes and three miles of each other.

Police on the scene told a 10 On Your Side photographer that there are looking for a unidentified suspect in a shooting in the 5300 block of Wesleyan Drive behind a Waffle House that left one man dead.

The call for that shooting came in at 7:25 p.m. Police also said a suspect in that shooting took off toward the Dove Landing Apartments. and they have no identification or motive for the shooting.

The call for the other shooting, in the 700 block of Independence Boulevard, came in at 7:36 p.m.

Virginia Beach Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday evening in the 5300 block of Wesleyan Drive. (WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)

Police said they know of one victim at each location, but are unsure of the severity.

Police said it is unknown if the incidents are related, and they ask that people avoid both areas.

Stay with WAVY-TV 10 for further updates.