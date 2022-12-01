VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting Thursday in Virginia Beach.

According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, police are currently investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Newtown Road.

There is a heavy police presence in the area and VBPD is asking people to please avoid the area.

In an update from police, the PIO is en route to the scene and says they will identify a staging area upon arrival.

10 On Your Side’s Lauryn Moss is on the scene and says VBPD is working in the Newtown Baker Crossing Shopping Center and the scene spans two of the shopping centers.

@VBPD are investigating a shooting around the Newtown Baker Crossing. A Virginia Beach Mobile Command Unit just pulled up as well as a forensic team truck. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/jfsxT8UWpS — Lauryn Moss (@laurynmossWAVY) December 1, 2022

A VBPD mobile unit is seen coming onto the scene at this time as police presence continues to be heavy in the area.

No further information has been released at this time. 10 On Your Side is working to learn more regarding any victims and any additional information on the shooting.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.