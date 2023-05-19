VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are searching for suspects following a police pursuit Friday morning that started in Virginia Beach and ended in Norfolk.

According to Virginia State Police, the call for the pursuit came in around 4:24 a.m. and began on I-64 westbound at Providence Rd.

Although details are limited at this time, police tell 10 On Your Side that the suspects in the pursuit crashed on Granby St. in Norfolk and that three men fled the scene.

No injuries have been reported and police are working to locate the suspects at this time.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the pursuit. The investigation is ongoing.