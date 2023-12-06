HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia State Police is on the scene and investigating a possible shooting on I-664 going northbound, at Aberdeen Road in Hampton, police said.
Troopers are on the scene, and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been called to the scene, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation. More details to follow.
