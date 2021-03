Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say that a multi-vehicle crash on I-64 westbound resulted in a fatality Saturday night.

Dispatch says the call came in at 8:58 p.m. for the incident at mile marker 227 in the County of James City.

Police are on the scene investigating and no further information is available.

This is a breaking news story.