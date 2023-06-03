JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Police responded to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle Friday afternoon on Pocahontas Trail.

James City County Police initially responded to the scene but said Virginia State Police had assumed responsibility to respond to the crash.

The road in the area was closed around 2:45 p.m. Friday at eastbound Pocahontas Trail from Battery Boulevard on. The Pocahontas Trail westbound onramp to Route 199 westbound had also closed, but the Route 199 westbound exit onto Route 60/Pocahontas Trail had stayed open on the eastbound side only.