VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Diamond Springs Road has been closed to traffic between Bayside Road and Thurston Avenue in Virginia Beach following a crash Wednesday evening, Virginia Beach Police said.

Police are on the scene investigating the crash, and detours are in place. They ask people to avoid the area, if possible.

There was no immediate word on any injuries as a result of the crash.

